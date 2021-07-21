Abiodun Nejo, Ado Ekiti Published 21 July 2021

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command, Tunde Mobayo, said on Wednesday that the command was probing a driver who drove away with the luggage of his passengers who were attempting to rescue accident victims.

Mobayo debunked insinuations and reports that the driver of the black bus with registration number KPA116LG (Kogi State) sold his passengers numbering 18 to a group of kidnappers along Itawure in Ekiti State, saying it was far from the truth.

The commissioner made the clarification in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, titled ‘Sale of passengers to kidnappers in Ekiti: A mischievous imagination of some pathological liars – Ekiti State Police Command’.

He said that the fleeing driver was arrested by the police at Ijamo, Ilesa, Osun State following a tip-off from Efon Alaaye Police Division and had since been handed over to Efon Alaaye Police while the luggage had been handed over to the passengers with a bond.

Abutu, who explained how the incident happened, said, “On Monday at about 11.45 hours, an accident occurred in Efon Alaaye. On getting to the scene, the said driver stopped and his passengers numbering 18 alighted to rescue the victims of the accident.

“According to the driver, he got fed up at a point and drove off with his passengers’ luggage, leaving them behind. He was accosted and arrested by the personnel of Ijamo Ilesa Division, Osun State, upon a tip-off from Efon Alaye Division. He was subsequently handed over to Efon Alaye Divisional Police Headquarters being the jurisdiction where the incident occurred.

“The passengers have all given their statements and have been allowed to proceed with their journey and their luggage released to them on bonds. Meanwhile, the driver is currently in custody for further investigation”.

According to him, the police commissioner had, while imploring members of the public to always verify the source and veracity of every information they receive, warned against “fake and unverified formulation, publication and spread of information that could be detrimental to peace.”