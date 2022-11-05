Home POLITICS Police probe killing of NECO official inside UI
Police probe killing of NECO official inside UI

The Oyo State Police Command said on Friday it has begun investigation into the killing of an official of the National Examination Council, Vincent Odinko.

City Round gathered that some armed robbers invaded the staff quarters of the University of Ibadan where Odinko was working on his laptop and shot him dead.

The deceased’s wife is said to be an employee of the institution and the husband was awake when the hoodlums stormed the apartment and shot him dead before carting away his laptop.

Contacted to react to the development, the state police spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, told our correspondent that the police had begun an investigation into the murder.

Osifeso assured the public that the command would get to the root of the matter and apprehend masterminds of the act.

He said, “Investigation is in progress. Updates would be provided accordingly.”

