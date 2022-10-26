Police probe attack on Jandor’s campaign train

Peoples Democratic Party’s Lagos governorship candidate Olajide Adediran and running mate, Funke Akindele

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said it has commenced investigations into the attack on the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the state, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

This is just as the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress advised the PDP to look inward to identify those behind the attack.

The campaign train was attacked by thugs who were reportedly armed with guns and other weapons at the Ikoga Junction, in the Badagry Local Government Area of the state.

The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hakeem Amode, in a statement on Sunday, had alleged that the thugs were sponsored by the APC.

He had said, “The attack led to injuries of several members of Jandor’s entourage and pressmen. As of the time of this press statement, one of the news reporters is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital while those injured are been treated.

“The thugs that attack the campaign train were shouting APC while shooting guns and using dangerous weapons.”

However, the Lagos APC spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, during a chat with one of our correspondents on Monday, described the allegation as false.

He said, “It is untrue. It is not possible. Our party is not in the business of thuggery or hoodlums attacking the opposition’s campaign. We have our work cut out for us.

“Our major assignment is to showcase what our government has been able to do in the last four years to inform the electorates to return our governor and all our candidates at various levels to office.

“There’s no reference point for the PDP to convince the electorates to vote for them. So, what would be the basis for such an attack? I would rather advise them to look inward.”

Oladejo also wondered why the PDP believed that the thugs who allegedly shouted APC during the attack were sent by his party.

“The question to ask is this: Where lies the wisdom in APC purported sponsored hoodlums attacking an opposition candidate and they got there announcing themselves, saying from APC? It’s like saying whoever planned the recent attack on Apostle Suleman when they (gunmen) got there before they opened fire, they first announced the name of the person that sent them there. Does it work that way?

“These are questions neutral observers should ask. They got there and announced that ‘we are members of APC attacking you.’ That’s most unlikely. The most likely thing to have occurred was people within his party who were not happy now masquerading as opposing party to launch the attack,” he added.

Police begin probe

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has said it has commenced investigations into the attack on Jandor’s campaign train.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a tweet on Monday, said it was important to clarify that the party notified the Divisional Police Officer in Badagry, of the time and locations of their visits.

He said, “Adequate security was provided. However, the campaign train made an unscheduled visit to a different and undisclosed location on their way back without commensurate notification to the police.

“Furthermore, the command is awaiting from the victims a complaint/statement that would assist in the ongoing investigation. The assurance is hereby given that no stone will be left unturned to arrest and prosecute the attackers.”

