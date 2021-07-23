Home News Africa Police, POS robbers in gun duel – The Nation Newspaper
By Chris Njoku, Owerri

Tactical teams of Imo Police Command on Wednesday engaged a gang of armed bandits who specialise in robbing Point of Sale(POP) operators in the state in gun duel, killing one while others escaped with bullet wounds.

It was gathered the suspects were robbing some operators around Egbu in Owerri North Local Government Area on Wednesday around 4pm when luck ran against them.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, on Thursday Imo Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro explained once alerted of the robbery, the tactical teams immediately raced to the scene.

He said on sighting the police, the hoodlums speed off with their power bikes shooting at them but the police, according to him, “retaliated giving them a hot chase and in the process, one of the hoodlums was gunned down while others escaped with bullet wounds.”

The police boss said items recovered from the hoodlums include one black power bike with registration number IMO AFR 387 OJ and a locally made double barrel pistol with seven rounds of live cartridges.

He said that the Command’s tactical teams are making frantic efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects.

He commended the tactical teams for their gallantry and urged them to sustain the tempo.

