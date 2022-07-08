police-personnel-sensitised-on-handling-human-rights,-gender-based-issues

As part of efforts to end human rights abuse by the police personnel, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Iwo Division Headquarters, has sensitised Police officers on the handling of human rights and gender-based issues.

The sensitisation was targeted at eradicating human rights abuses and fostering a better relationship between the police and the just community.

Speaking at the sensitisation on Thursday in Iwo, Oba Akanbi described policemen as servants whose country’s existence and survival are products of their unalloyed service to the nation.

The traditional ruler who maintained that not many Nigerians were patriotic as the police in their duty to the country also charged the police to respect human dignity and freedoms as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I want the citizens to understand the plights of these uniformed men who leave their children to secure others.

“The frustration before police officers are enormous and should be understandable to the people.”

He also beseeched the Federal Government to consider recruiting more policemen to meet the increasing demand of the country’s growing population.

In his reaction, the Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police Omololu who held that police brutality is against the law, urged police personnel to respect the freedom of every innocent person until proven otherwise by the court.

Omololu while reiterating that no police personnel has the right to torture or beat any suspect appealed to the citizens to eschew jungle justice as it is barbaric and does not help police investigation.