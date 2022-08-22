Home NEWS Police parades 31 suspects in Adamawa
NEWSNews Africa

Police parades 31 suspects in Adamawa

by News
6 views
police-parades-31-suspects-in-adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has paraded 31 suspects arrested within the past week from around the state.

The suspects were paraded on Monday morning at the state Police headquarters in Yola, by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande

One of the suspects, Aisha Mohammed, aged 25 years is accused of beating her child to death, another suspect, 34-year-old Eke Yakubu is being held for allegedly impregnating one Linda Isah and killing the unborn child by buying drugs and forcing Linda into abortion.

Among other suspects is 28-year-old Mohammed Mohammed who, with three others at large, went into the house of one Mamman Dahiru of Mayo-Belwa LGA and took away his Toyota Starlet car.

The Adamawa State Police chief also disclosed that Fiko Ofaa, another 40 years old suspect, “kidnapped one Joshua Ezra from his home in Demsa, near Yola, and demanded N2.5 million.”

The CP told newsmen that the suspects were apprehended following one week of tactical and intelligence-driven dusk to dawn raid of criminal hideouts.

Items recovered by the police include a blue Toyota Starlet car, eight handsets, a laptop, five locally made single barrel guns, three machetes, a dagger, among others.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

CHAN 2023: Home Eagles hold Plateau United in...

Political assassinations: Osun govt talks tough, warns war...

Osun Assembly Passes Environmental Protection Bill 2022 Into...

Again, US Returns $23m Abacha Loot  

Four LAUTECH Graduates Get PhD Scholarships In U.S.

Dike, Another Amaechi’s Ally Dumps APC

Gunmen Abduct 13 Passengers In Osun

We Have Not Commenced 2022 Recruitment — NPF

Pantami applauds ICT’s 17.92% contributions to GDP

Transfer: It’s nice – Kevin Trapp speaks on...

Leave a Reply