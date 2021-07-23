police-parade-woman,-husband-for-staging-kidnap-in-niger

The suspects – Sadiya Ibrahim Umar Mohammed and her husband, Mohammed Mohammed being paraded in Niger State over alleged self-kidnap on July 23, 2021.

The police in Niger State have paraded Sadiya Ibrahim Umar Mohammed, a school teacher abducted last week Thursday along with her husband, Mohammed Mohammed over alleged self-kidnap in Minna.

Channels Television had reported that the abductee was kidnapped eight days ago at Maitunbi on her way home from work and the following day, the purported Kidnappers called her family demanding a ransom of N5 million

It was gathered, however, that the sum of N1m was eventually paid to secure her freedom on Wednesday.

Parading the suspects before journalists, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the police operatives attached to SCID Minna arrested two suspects; a husband and wife – Mohammed Mohammed and Sadiya Ibrahim Umar Mohammed – both of Limawa area of Minna.

“It would be recalled that on 15/07/2021 at about 1200hrs, the said Sadiya was reported to have been kidnapped by unknown person(s) having boarded a tricycle at Challenge junction Maitumbi going to Old Airport road Minna after closing from work at Umar Bn Khattab International School Maitumbi,” he said.

READ ALSO: Court Sentences 10 Pirates To 12 Years Jail Term For Hijacking Chinese Ship

Abiodun explained that a day after her abduction, the father was contacted by an unknown caller demanding for N5million ransom which was later reduced to N1million.

According to him, the ransom was dropped at a location in Rafin-Yashi, Minna for the anonymous caller, who picked the money.

The police spokesman revealed that the same day (Wednesday), Mrs. Sadiya returned home, she was invited by the command for investigations and there, she claimed that she faked her kidnap at the instance of her husband.

The husband confessed to have collected the wife’s phone and handed it over to one Abdullahi, his friend who negotiated and collected the ransom on his behalf.

The police spokesman added, “The case is under investigation while effort is ongoing to arrest the said Abdullahi. Suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

He advised members of the public to be calm and not panic at every reported case of crime especially kidnapping, noting that some of the crimes especially kidnapping are faked and done with the connivance of family members or close associates for monetary gains.