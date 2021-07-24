The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Friday paraded three suspected robbers linked to the killing of a little boy, a private security officer and two policemen in the state.

The two cops were killed by the hoodlums at Tranquility Hotel, Nung Oku in Uyo Local Government Area of the state during a robbery operation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who briefed journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ikot Akpanabia, said the suspects who specialised in destroying Automated Teller Machines were arrested on July 10, 2021 by the operatives of the anti-robbery squad.

He said they were tracked down at an eatery along Abak Road while attempting to destroy another ATM.

The suspects included one Praise Nwagu, 30; Tony Ambrose, 41; and Sunday Edet Udo, 32 while items recovered from them included two gas cylinders filled with gas, two welding pipes, two shifting spanners and one Toyota Corolla with the number plate, BRR 437 RM

The police spokesman said the suspects had confessed to their involvement in the killing of the three persons and ATM bank frauds amounting to N26m.

He said, “On July 10, 2021, at 9:53 am, following a tip-off that unknown hoodlums used a welding machine to maliciously destroy an Access Bank ATM at Oliver Twist, along Brook Street, Uyo and carted away N8m, operatives of anti-robbery squad traced the hoodlums to a fast food situated on Abak Road, while attempting to destroy another ATM and arrested them.’’

The police spokesman also said five suspected carjackers were arrested by operatives of the anti-robbery squad.

He said the suspects – Nsikak Sunday, Edem Edet, Richard Uko, Otobong Essien and Itohowo Edit–were apprehended on July 18, 2021 around 1pm.

The items recovered from the suspects include four locally -made pistols, four expended cartridges, one empty shell of AK-47 ammunition and a red Toyota Sienna car with the number plate, MUs 797 GS, among others.

He said all the suspects would be charged as soon as investigations were concluded. One of suspects, Edet, while responding to journalists, said lack of parental care drove him into robbery. He said, “I don’t have a mother and a father. There was nobody to care for me.”

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]