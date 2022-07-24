Police officers prevent man from jumping into Lagos Lagoon (photo)

Men of the Lagos State Police command, Rapid Response Squad on Friday, July 22, prevented a 29-year-old man identified as Dauda Yakub, from committing suicide jumping into the Lagos Lagoon.

The police officers were on routine patrol on the 3rd Mainland bridge when they spotted the young man sitting on the railing. The officers talked sense into the man and they were able to prevent what could have been a tragic loss of life.

He was later handed over to the Adekunle Police Station for them to reunite him with his family.

In other news, A man, identified only as Kayode, has committed suicide after his neighbour’s daughter accused him of raping her twice at their house in the Oja-Amukoko area of Lagos State.

According to reports, Kayode drank insecticide and died. They found him in the backyard of their house and rushed him to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.