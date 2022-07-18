police-officer,-three-others-dead-as-flood-washes-away-12-yobe-communities

Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), has confirmed that flood killed at least four persons, including a police officer, with scores of others sustaining injuries in Gulani Local Government Area of the State.

Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary, SEMA, who disclosed this, noted that the incident occurred after a heavy downpour, which washed away more than 11 communities in Gulani, as well as one community in Gujba, in the last 24 hours.

“In the last 24 hours, the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency received with shock, the devastating incident of flooding in some parts of Yobe State, where the impacts of the reported flooding have assumed a threatening proportions, resulting in loss of lives and properties”, he said.

Goje added that the latest disaster led to the displacement of hundreds of households across the affected communities in the two local government areas, with livestock and food reserves worth millions of Naira swept away by the flood.

The agency, alongside stakeholders from Gulani, carried out damage assessment in 7 out of 11 communities as Gulani, Bara, Gagure and Njibulwa communities, rendered inaccessible due to bridge collapse.

According to the agency, the displaced persons are currently taking refuge at government’s buildings across the affected communities.

“SEMA as directed by his Excellency the Executive of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni is mobilizing resources and intensifying efforts to bring immediate relief to the affected communities, while alternate routes will be used to support the inaccessible communities”, Goje assured.

bioreports had reported that Governor Buni sought Federal Government’s intervention through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support over a dozen communities devastated by the recent flood in some parts of Yobe State