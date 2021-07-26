police-officer-rescues-raccoon-with-head-stuck-in-can

-
Storyful
Arizona Sheriff’s Office Rescues Two People Stranded by Floodwaters
An aviation unit with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rescued two people after they got stuck on top of a vehicle in floodwaters on July 23, footage shared by the office shows.Video shows an aerial view of the two sitting atop the vehicle, with water surrounding them. Members of the MCSO aviation unit can be seen reaching out and helping them board a helicopter to safety.“We are here to provide safety to our community but please be mindful of the dangers posed by moving water and entering flooded areas,” the MCSO wrote on Facebook. “Please do not attempt to enter flooded areas even though you think your vehicle can handle it. Chances are it may not.”The potential for flash flooding would persist into Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
-
Storyful
Security Footage Captures Moment Train Derails in Kentucky
Security footage from a funeral home in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, captured the moment a train derailed on July 22.Speaking to local media, Alexander And Royalty Funeral Home President Larry Sanders said the derailment was the first he had seen.“I’m surprised it hasn’t happened more often,” Sanders said.There were no reports of deaths or injuries from the derailment. Credit: Lee Sanders via Storyful
-
Reuters Videos
Republican Kinzinger joins Jan 6. attack probe
Democratic U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday formally named Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger to serve on a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.Kinzinger, 43, is an Air Force veteran and an outspoken critic of Trump. He was one of seven House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year on a charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol.In a statement, Pelosi said Kinzinger “brings great patriotism to the committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our democracy.”Adam Kinzinger joins fellow Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, another outspoken critic of the former president, on the committee.”I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”Republicans ousted Cheney from her leadership role earlier this year after she voted to impeach the president and decried his lies about the 2020 election.”We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of the former president.”Both Kinzinger and Cheney joined the panel despite an outcry from the leader of their conference.A vote in the House earlier created the bipartisan 13-member committee, which would have included eight Democrats and five Republicans.But Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House Minority Leader, kicked off a spat with Speaker Pelosi last week over which Republicans might participate. “I did not accept two of the five people who were appointed.”After Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy’s suggestions, he subsequently pulled all five of his nominees. “No committee in Congress will work if one person is picking all who can serve.”His rejection of the commission comes after McCarthy and other GOP leaders opposed the creation of an outside bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Capitol riot.The House panel will will hold its first hearing on the deadly Jan 6. attack on Tuesday.
-
The Daily Beast
‘Avenge Her Murder’: The Grisly Killing of an Ex-Diplomat’s Daughter Ignites a Wave of Fury Worldwide
Zahra HaiderFour days after the headless body of a former Pakistani diplomat’s young daughter was discovered in Islamabad, her death has ignited a wave of fury across the globe and sparked calls for stronger protections for women in Pakistan. Near the Toronto waterfront, writer and activist Zahra Haider—who grew up with both the 27-year-old victim, Noor Mukadam, and her alleged killer, Zahir Jaffer—hosted a vigil in Queen’s Park on Friday night. Haider opened the vigil with a quote from writer M
-
Associated Press
A Mexican state suffers bloody fallout of cartel rivalry
VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. When they did, they found 18 bodies in San Juan Capistrano, a small community in Valparaíso, Zacatecas. The north-central Mexican state holds strategic importance for drugs being shipped to the United States.