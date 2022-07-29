police-officer-allegedly-defiles-and-impregnates-his-15-year-old-niece-in-nasarawa

A police officer from the Nasarawa State Police Command, has been arrested after he allegedly raped and impregnated his 15-year-old niece.

Mrs Rabiatu Addra, who is the State Chairman of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, confirmed the incident during a press briefing in Lafia, on Wednesday, July 27.

According to Mrs Addra, a whistleblower had reported to them that the 15-year-old victim was repeatedly raped by an uncle she was staying with after the death of her father.

The FIDA chairperson said;

“Our team with the police took the victim to the hospital and paid for her treatment but unfortunately she lost the six-month-old baby. The state ministry of Justice further paid the bill for a DNA test as part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain the real culprit.”

The victim has been discharged from the hospital and is now safe and has been reunited with her family.

She added that the group would not stop until justice is served and appealed to the police to ensure a thorough investigation of the matter.

