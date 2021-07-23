Home NEWS Police not recruiting – IGP warns Nigerians against fake portal
Police not recruiting – IGP warns Nigerians against fake portal

The Nigeria Police Force has alerted the public on a fake recruitment portal claiming it has commenced the 2021 Police Constables Recruitment exercise.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Friday notified the general public that the police are not recruiting, warning them to be wary of fraudulent schemes on the internet.

In a statement signed by the force spokesman, CP Frank Mba, the police urged members of the public who are desirous of joining the Nigeria Police Force or who had earlier participated in some stages of the suspended 2020 Recruitment exercise to exercise patience.

He said, “Members of the public who are desirous of joining the Nigeria Police Force or who had earlier participated in some stages of the suspended 2020 Recruitment exercise are therefore advised to exercise patience and beware of unscrupulous persons currently promoting/advancing fraudulent recruitment schemes online with intent to misleading and defrauding these (prospective) applicants.

“This clarification is coming on the heels of the proliferation of fake recruitment portals and schemes on the internet falsely claiming that the Nigeria Police Force has commenced the 2021 Police Constables Recruitment exercise.”

Mba continued, “The general public is hereby advised that, as is customary with the Nigeria Police Force, every recruitment process of the Force commences with an official statement and advertisement in relevant mass media platforms, with detailed information on processes and procedures. This the Force will do as soon as it is set for the exercise.”

The Inspector-General of Police, according to the statement, has commenced an investigation aimed at unravelling and prosecuting the orchestrators of the fraudulent recruitment schemes.

10,000 Police Recruitment: Why we went to court – Police Service Commission

