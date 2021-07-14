police-might-deploy-a-lie-detector-as-chidinma-ojukwu-denies-killing-super-tv-ceo



Posted by Opeyemi Soyoye on July 13, 2021



A lie detector might be deployed by the Lagos state police command as Chidinma Ojukwu has made a U-turn and now denies killing Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga.

Recall that when the 21-year-old UNILAG student was first paraded weeks ago she confessed to killing the businessman.

Well, in a new development the suspect has now made a U-turn and denied killing Michael Ataga as initially claimed.

In a recent interview with Crime Fighters, she claimed that she had nothing to do with the murder but only found Ataga’s corpse after returning to the service apartment where both of them had lodged.

In her words,

“Before I was leaving, he stood up to lock the door, but when I got in, I was knocking, and when there was no answer, I opened and the door was already opened, as it wasn’t locked; the duvet and pillow were on the floor. “The couch was facing the door and the bed was stained with blood already. The floor where he was was filled with blood and then music and TV were on. The room was already disarranged like someone broke in, then I saw him on the floor. “I didn’t know what to do, so I took my things with his things and left. I was afraid; I didn’t know if I had raised the alarm, they would have arrested me for doing it because I and him were just the only people in the room. “I just left; I was packing my things to leave, then I noticed that my clothes were stained, so I changed to another. I took the bag that contained his ID and documents like bank statements. So, I just packed them and put them into the nylon and left. “I just did it; it is not like I had something to do with his death. I never had anything to do with his death.”

Reacting to this, a senior police officer said because of the new development, a lie detector could be deployed to ascertain the truth.

The officer said,

“It appears that her lawyers or relatives are teaching her; but this is different from our investigation. This is a fake angle and she cannot dismiss convincing evidence that is already available and recorded, which she herself demonstrated. “So, this means she is a two-faced person; she tells lies and when the investigation gets to a top level, they will use a lie detector to know whether she is telling the truth or not.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu also stated that Chidinma is exhibiting traits of an active criminal with her contradicting confession.

“That is the trait of an active criminal; she was here, we recorded her. The night she was arrested, we recorded her at the state CIID, even the lady that rented the place to her, we recorded her and we have all that. If she now has an afterthought, investigation will prove that.” He said.

