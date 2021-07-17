police:-man-arrested,-tried-to-sexually-assault-girl-in-fort-worth-restaurant-bathroom

Police have arrested a man who they say forced a 16-year-old girl into a restaurant bathroom in Fort Worth and tried to sexually assault her, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday that they arrested Anthony Maldonado, 35, in Willis. An arrest warrant for Maldonado was filed in Tarrant County on charges of kidnapping and unlawful restraint involving a juvenile after he was accused of attempting to sexually assault the teenage girl, according to the release.

Montgomery County is located north of Houston.

Maldonado is being held at the Montgomery County Jail, awaiting extradition to Fort Worth, according to the release.

The arrest was made after members of a task force assigned to locate and arrest suspects in areas near the Texas coast was contacted by the North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

The group in Montgomery County, the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, made the arrest. The task force is made up of law enforcement from multiple agencies, including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service.

“This is a great example of a cohesive investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies in different regions coordinating together to remove a criminal predator from the streets,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.