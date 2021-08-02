Home NEWS Police launch manhunt for suspected defilers of minor in Jigawa
Police launch manhunt for suspected defilers of minor in Jigawa

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Police in Jigawa State have said they are working to identify and arrest unknown persons who allegedly defiled a primary school student in Hadejia Local Government Area of the State.

Spokesman of the command, ASP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said this in a statement issued to bioreports.

He said police on Monday received a report that a 10-year-old girl was discovered raped by unknown persons at Dallah primary school in Hadejia.

Adam said the criminals took the victim and had sexual intercourse with the girl, as a result she sustained injury on her private part.

He said the victim was taken to General Hospital Hadejia for medical examination and later admitted.

Police spokesman said the command is working to arrest the perpetrators of the act.

