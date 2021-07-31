Police Kill Two Bandits Who Attempted To Attack Town In Imo – Channels Television

A combination of file photos of a policeman and guns recovered from suspects.

Operatives attached to the Imo State Police Command have killed two bandits in an attempt to attack a town in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Michael Abattam, confirmed that the incident occurred in Njaba Local Government Area of the state at about 1:20 on Saturday morning.

He stated that the bandits, along with their accomplices, were moving in convoy towards Njaba town to launch an attack before they were intercepted by operatives of Operation Restore Peace.

“In the ensuing firefight, one of their operational vehicles was demobilised and two of them neutralised, and the remaining ones scampered into the bush.

“On searching the vehicle, one AK 47 rifle was recovered with 10 rounds of live ammunition, and a locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges,” Abattam, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), said in a statement.

According to him, the gunmen detonated an Improvised Explosive Device at the parking lots of a nearby police station in the area, causing minimal damage.

The command’s spokesman appealed to the residents in the area not to panic, noting that the police have launched a cordon and pursuant exercise in the area.

He explained that the ongoing police clearance operation was designed to root out violent criminals in the axis and called for the support of the people to achieve the required feat.

Abattam asked them to quickly report to the nearest police station should they notice any strange person in their environment or come across anyone treating bullet wounds.