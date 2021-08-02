A joint team of the police elite squad, Operation Zenda, in Benue State has rescued the kidnapped wife of Benue Commissioner for Land and Survey, Mrs Ann Unenge.

Mrs Unenge regained her freedom on Monday.

It was learnt that three of her abductors were killed during the rescue operation.







Gunmen who abducted Unenge in Makurdi had earlier demanded for N51million to set her free.

Bernard Unenge, who is the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Benue State, had confirmed that his wife was abducted around 6pm on Thursday.

It was gathered that she was abducted shortly after she returned from Daudu town, an outskirt where she went to visit her parents.

bioreports had on Friday reported that she was driving a new model Toyota Highlander, which her abductors also took away.

It had been reported that the incident, which was the second in Makurdi, took place less than one week after two women were abducted in a similar fashion.