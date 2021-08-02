Home News Africa Police Kill Three Bandits Who Abducted Benue Commissioner’s Wife – bioreports.com
News Africa

Police Kill Three Bandits Who Abducted Benue Commissioner’s Wife – bioreports.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
police-kill-three-bandits-who-abducted-benue-commissioner’s-wife-–-bioreports.com

A joint team of the police elite squad, Operation Zenda, in Benue State has rescued the kidnapped wife of Benue Commissioner for Land and Survey, Mrs Ann Unenge.

Mrs Unenge regained her freedom on Monday.

It was learnt that three of her abductors were killed during the rescue operation.

Gunmen who abducted Unenge in Makurdi had earlier demanded for N51million to set her free.

Bernard Unenge, who is the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Benue State, had confirmed that his wife was abducted around 6pm on Thursday.

It was gathered that she was abducted shortly after she returned from Daudu town, an outskirt where she went to visit her parents.

bioreports had on Friday reported that she was driving a new model Toyota Highlander, which her abductors also took away.

It had been reported that the incident, which was the second in Makurdi, took place less than one week after two women were abducted in a similar fashion.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

JAMB registrar Oloyede hands over as tenure expires...

Buhari, Attorney-General Must Call Department Of State Services...

COVID-19 Spike: Lagos records 6 deaths daily in...

Newly Appointed FCT High Court CJ Becomes NJI’s...

BREAKING: Nigeria’s Residents Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike As...

Report: 123 in Kano, 86 in Sokoto —...

Ugwuanyi to meet with Enugu-born aircraft inventor on...

At Least Four Killed, Several Houses Burnt In...

Germany To Offer COVID Booster Shots From September

US Ready To Take In Thousands More Afghans...

Leave a Reply