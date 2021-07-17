Police kill ‘notorious bandit’, rescue 80-year-old woman in Katsina – TheCable

The police command in Katsina says it killed a notorious bandit during a gun battle and rescued an 80-year- old woman from captivity.

Gambo Isah, spokesperson of the command, disclosed this during a media briefing in Katsina on Thursday.

Gambo said the 50-year-old bandit identified as Abdullahi Ummi is originally from Gullu, in Yankwashi local government area of Jigawa state.

According to the spokesperson, the bandit kidnapped Hassana Zubairu, an 80-year-old woman from Sandamu local government area of Katsina state.

He said the bandit had demanded the ransom of N500 million from her children.

“Based on credible intelligence information, our men swung into action and trailed the criminal in the forest where luck ran out of him,” he said.

“While trying to escape in a motor cycle with the kidnapped old woman, our officers and men engaged the bandit in a gun battle where he was subsequently killed.”

Isah said the old woman was kidnapped on June 29 and was rescued by the police on July 15.

The country has come under intense attacks by bandits in recent times — with many kidnapped or killed in the attacks.