police-invade-suspected-ipob/esn-hideout-in-ebonyi,-kill-one,-make-arrest

The Police Command in Ebonyi State, on Friday, said it has raided the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Eastern Security Network (ESN) suspected camp, killed one and arrested another.

SP Chris Anyanwu, the command’s Spokesman, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abakaliki and made available to newsmen.

Anyanwu said that the operation was carried out by the tactical team of the command, led by SP Jerry Maigorosom.

According to him, the camp was located at Oriuzor Village in the Ezza North Local Government Area of the State.

Anyanwu said, “At about 1435hrs of June 30, the tactical team of the command stormed the camp of suspected IPOB adherents at Oriuzor Village through credible intelligence at the disposal of the command.

“On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire on them, leading to a gun duel.

“In the process, one of the hoodlums, identified as Elijah, was fatally wounded, while six others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Fortunately, one of them, Chibundu Ali, 18, a native of Ezzama, Ezza East Development Centre was arrested and taken into custody.

“He is being interrogated to unravel the identity of other fleeing suspects.”