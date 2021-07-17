Home NEWS Police injure suspected armed robbery, recover arms in Delta
A Police patrol team from “B” Division in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State on routine stop and search at Igbudu market area have allegedly injured a suspected armed robber just as others escaped during an exchange of gunfire.

The Police also recovered one locally made gun, one live cartridge and one expanded cartridge from the injured suspect.

It was learnt that they encountered the suspect and two others now at large allegedly armed with a locally made gun.

On sighting the Police, the armed gang opened fire on the patrol team.

The gunfire was, however, repelled by the Police and in the process, one of the armed suspects with a locally made gun was fatally injured while others escaped.

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali disclosed this in a statement signed by the Police Acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

The Police image maker said, “Efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects.”

