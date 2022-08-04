Home NEWS Police in Delta declare brothers wanted for murder, terrorism
Police in Delta declare brothers wanted for murder, terrorism

The police in Delta have declared Francis Odiakose and Christopher Odiakose wanted for alleged terrorism, attempted murder and other crimes.

Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

The spokesman confirmed that a warrant of arrest had been issued against the suspects by a Magistrates Court.

The brothers were also declared wanted for offences bordering on conspiracy and cultism.

Other alleged offences include causing grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

The police urged members of the public to arrest and hand them over to the nearest police station.

The command can be reached via 09155570008 and 09155570007 or control room number 08036684974.

“Handsome reward awaits any person(s) with information leading to their arrest”, the statement added.

