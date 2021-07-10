Home WORLD NEWS Police in Arlington arrest Atlanta Falcons player on suspicion of child sex crime
Police in Arlington arrest Atlanta Falcons player on suspicion of child sex crime

An Atlanta Falcons player who lives in Louisiana was arrested on suspicion of a child sex crime that occurred in Arlington, police said Saturday.

Barkevious Mingo, 30, was booked on one count of indecency with a child – sexual contact. He has not been charged, according to Tarrant County District Court records.

Arlington police declined to release the date on which it alleges Mingo committed the crime or other information about the case. “The incident stems from an investigation that the department is conducting,” a police spokesman said.

Arlington police arrested Mingo Thursday night when he turned himself in, in consultation with his attorney. The NFL player’s $25,000 bond was posted and he was released from custody.

“Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo [Saturday] and are currently gathering information on this incident,” Mingo’s team wrote in a statement to Profootballtalk.com. “The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

An outside linebacker, Mingo in March signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Falcons. He was a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns out of LSU in 2013, according to bleacherreport.com.

