police-hint-at-pvc-registration-sabotage,-assure-of-crackdown

The Nigeria Police have hinted at the possibility of some people sabotaging ongoing continuous voter registration exercise in Adamawa State and have vowed that it would identify and crack down on them.

The Command stressed on Saturday that it would deal with some elements allegedly trying to sabotage the exercise being carried out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Nguroje, said the move of the command was sequel to “intelligence reports indicating that some groups of people are going around PVC registration centers disrupting the process and making it difficult for those yet to be registered to get registered.”

The statement said the state Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande has perfected plans to ensure that those found wanting are arrested and brought to justice.

“The police as the lead agency, hereby statutorily mandates all divisional police officers, operational commanders and their supervisory Area commanders to ensure that prevention and detection of crime remain their top priority,” the statement from the Police Command headquarters in Yola said.

It said the CP further assured that the state command’s operational assets will be deployed to detect and arrest individuals or groups found committing any crime to face the full wrath of the law.

The public statement of the police came a few days after the Muslim Council of Adamawa State said Muslims in Christian-dominated areas were being prevented from collecting PVCs.