police-heighten-security-in-abuja-amid-fear-of-terror-attacks

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has ordered increased protection in and around Abuja amid fears of terror attacks.

The IGP gave the charge during the Force Management Team meeting at his office while receiving general security updates.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi conveyed the directive in a statement on Tuesday.

Baba ordered a massive deployment of additional operatives and assets within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs.

The police assured protection of lives and property of residents, national assets, vulnerable facilities, and roads.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), DIG Bala Zama Senchi will supervise and manage the deployment.

The Force cautioned Nigerians and the media on the dangers of false alarms and misinformation.

Baba reiterated the determination of the police to enhance the security architecture through intelligence gathering, deployments, and cutting-edge technology.

Terrorist attacks in Abuja and border areas increased since the breach of the Kuje prison.

Insurgents ambushed Nigerian Army personnel twice, killing some soldiers, among them members of the Presidential Guards Brigade.

Troops also foiled an attempt by terrorists to attack the Nigerian Law School in Bwari.