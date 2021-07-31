An attempt by armed robbers to attack a bank bullion van in Ondo State has been foiled.

The incident was said to have happened in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government where the robbers attempted to rob the bullion van belonging to an old generation bank

It was gathered that after the failed attempt, security operatives were stationed in different locations, causing panic among residents.

According to one of the residents, “it was an unsuccessful attack on a Bank’s bullion van going to Akure. One person sustained an injury and has been taken to the hospital. The robbers didn’t succeed, though no arrest was made yet. The situation is calm now.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro said the move by the robbers was repelled.

This is coming about two weeks after some robbers laid siege on a bank at Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, where three lives were lost including a journalist, Bunmi Afuye.

