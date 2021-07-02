Home NEWS Police Foil Kidnapping Attempt, Rescue Nine Victims In Katsina
NEWSNews Africa

Police Foil Kidnapping Attempt, Rescue Nine Victims In Katsina

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
police-foil-kidnapping-attempt,-rescue-nine-victims-in-katsina

Katsina, usually referred to as Katsina State to distinguish it from the city of Katsina, is a state in North West zone of Nigeria.

Police authorities in Katsina State have foiled a kidnapping attempt at Karijam village in Mahuta ward of Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

Nine kidnapped victims have also been rescued as many bandits escaped with various degrees of gunshots wounds during the failed operation.

The bandits reportedly invaded the village at about 23:00 hrs on Thursday, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles.

Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement issued on Friday, said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Dandume Division on receipt of the report, led a team of policemen and blocked the possible exit route of the bandits at Kadawan Maikomo village in Sabuwa Local Government Area.

According to Isah the bandits followed through the route and fell into the police ambush.

“The team engaged the bandits into a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them. The doggedness, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the Police officers made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degree of bullets wounds.

“In the course of profiling the scene, all the nine abducted persons were rescued unhurt and some GSM phones and food items stolen from the village by the hoodlums were also recovered”.

The Command, therefore, urged members of the public to cooperate with security agencies working at the front line areas by giving them credible information on bandits and their collaborators, especially those supplying them with arms and ammunition, informants and other essential commodities.

They assured members of the public that it will remain resolute and committed in the ongoing fight against recalcitrant bandits until they are arrested and dealt with according to the extant laws of the land.


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ex-Nigerian Captain Mikel Joins Kuwaiti Club

15 Dead In Shooting Was ‘Terrorist Attack,’ Haiti...

Thirteen Jihadists, Four Civilians Killed In Niger –...

‘Let It Flow’: Referees Praised For Euro 2020...

President Pacquiao? King Of The Ring Mulls Philippines’...

In Lagos, Families Struggle To Survive As Food...

Igboho’s Men Engaged Us In Gun Battle, Says...

Nnamdi Kanu: We did not know when IPOB...

Nnamdi Kanu: Gov El-Rufai compares IPOB leader to...

Kenyan journalist speaks on alleged involvement in Nnamdi...

Leave a Reply