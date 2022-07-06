police-deploy-newly-recruited-officers-to-their-respective-lgas

The Inspector-General of the Nigerian Police, (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has disclosed that newly recruited 9,989 officers would be posted to their respective local government areas to deepen the community policing strategy of the federal government.

Speaking at the passing out parade on Wednesday at the Yalwa police training school Bauchi,

He said the decision was in furtherance of the presidential order.

Audu Adamu Madaki, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zone 12 Bauchi, said the idea was to enable the newly recruited officers to maximise their local knowledge in addressing communal crimes.

The IG reminded the recruits that as they proudly march out of the Police Institution, discipline should be their watchword as the bedrock of policing.

bioreports gathered that the recruitment exercise was spread across the 774 local government areas of the country in due regard to the Federal character tenets and in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives.

“I am sure you must have been taught that the best form of discipline is self-discipline. Much as you have a promising and bright career ahead of you, how far you go in this career is entirely dependent on the quality of your character, discipline and professionalism”, the IG told the newly recruited officers.

He warned that the Force under his leadership has a zero-tolerance for indiscipline and any act that may be unethical to police professionalism.

The IG admonished the newly recruited officers to resolve not to engage in any activity that will not edify their good name, that of their families and the police as they commence their policing careers.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his consistent commitment to repositioning the Nigeria Police Force and his strides toward stabilizing the internal security order.

The IG also said the huge investment in the Force remains a strong source of motivation which will re-energise the police to commit to the attainment of the country’s national policing mandate in line with President Buhari’s vision.

bioreports gathered that out of 9,989 that passed out across the country, zone 12, which comprises Bauchi and Gombe States pulled a total number of Five hundred and thirty-two (532) newly recruited officers.