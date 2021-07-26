police-deny-dpo’s-alleged-involvement-in-benin-auchi-road-kidnappings

Edo State police command has denied their involvement in the serial kidnapping of motorists along the Benin-Auchi road.

Rumour on social media had alleged that the divisional police officer, DPO, CSP Benjamin Benafa in charge of Ehor division was arrested by officers of the special anti-kidnap team from the office of the IGP of police, Abuja, in connection with kidnapping and other criminal activities along the said road.

The police has now dismissed the claims.

The command spokesperson, SP Bello Kontongs in a press statement Ref:5250/EDS/PRD/VOL.25/48 said the attention of the Edo State Police Command, has been drawn to a mischievous, malicious, fabricated and misleading report making round on social media.

According to him, to keep the record straight “there is no such unit called special anti kidnap team in the office of the IGP of police, Abuja. The report which is already going viral on various social media handle and platform is totally the work of mischief makers aimed at tarnishing the image of the force and to incite the general public against the police particularly Edo police state command.”

“The commissioner of police Edo state police command Philip Ogabdu, therefore, calls on the good people of Edo state and it’s residents to disregard the report and go about their lawful business.

“It’s obvious the criminal elements have already noticed that Ehor is no more profitable for them and decided to come out with the fake report to divert attention of the police and the general public who are assisting the police with information about their criminal activities.

“Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ehor Division, CSP Benjamin Benafa reported at the Division on the 02/07/2021 and took over duties and responsibilities of the division on the 03/07/2021. The DPO was instrumental for the rescue of 9 passengers kidnapped in an 18 seater bus belonging to a private company on the 04/07/2021 traveling from AUCHI to Benin. The officer is presently at his duty post in EHOR not arrested as been mischievously circulated.

“The CP while assuring members of public of his continued commitment to protecting live and properties, he noted that the command has ordered a full scale investigation into the matter with the aim of bringing to book those behind the fake report.”