police-declares-two-wanted-in-osun-for-various-crimes

The Osun State Police Command has declared wanted the duo of Olalekan Ajagungbade, aka Emir and Bode Olakayode, aka Bode Itaapa.

According to an announcement made available to bioreports by Yemisi Opalola, the Osun Command Police Public Relations Officer, the duo have been declared wanted in connection with the alleged offences of murder, cultism, armed robbery and conspiracy.

The Police announcement described Olalekan Ajagungbade as, “about 30 years old, fair in complexion, white teeth, 1.75 metres tall, pointed nose, oblong head, black hair and Yoruba by tribe.

“Suspect has been causing menace in Osogbo and the entire Osun State.”

It also described Bode Olakayode as, “about 34 years old, dark in complexion, white teeth, 1.70 metres tall, pointed nose, oblong head, black hair and Yoruba by tribe.

“Suspect has been causing menace in Ilesa and the entire Osun State.”

The Osun State Police Command also warned that any individual caught harbouring any of the wanted persons will be treated by the Police as accomplice to the crimes they have been accused of.

While calling on citizens to contact the nearest police station or contact through 08067788119, 08123823981, 08039537995 and 08075872433, the Osun Police Command also assured that anyone with useful information as to their whereabouts would be rewarded.