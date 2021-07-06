police-confirm-rescue-of-abducted-passengers-in-osun

Four abducted passengers kidnapped in Osun state in two separate kidnappings that happened on Sunday and Monday have regained their freedom.

bioreports reported that some commuters were kidnapped along Tafida Imesi-Ile and Ilare/Esa-Odo road respectively.

Confirming the development, the Osun Police command spokesperson, SP Opalola said the passengers were rescued by team police Tactical Unit, JTF and other security outfits drafted by the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode.

The victims, according to police, were rescued about 3:05pm on Tuesday along Ere-Ijesa, Ibokun road “owing to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the police and other security agencies.

“No ransom was paid, but unfortunately we lost one of the local security operatives while one of the victims was injured during the exchange of gunfire with the kidnappers and responding to treatment.”

Meanwhile, The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Abiodun Ige while confirming the news on a phone call to bioreports announced the death of one local security operative during the search and rescue operation.

While consoling the family of the deceased, Governor Gboyega Oyetola expressed a deep sense of appreciation of the gallantry and show of courage displayed by the local operatives who acted promptly leading to the eventual rescue of the abducted passengers unhurt. He thanked them for their determination and patriotism.