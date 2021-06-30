police-confirm-killing-of-kastina-house-of-assembly-member-muhammad-ahmad

Katsina State Police have confirmed the killing of Muhammad Ahmad, a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly in another bandit attack along the Funtua sheme road.

It was gathered that the bandits in their number blocked the main road linking Katsina and Zamfara states in the late hours of Tuesday to take advantage of the heavy traffic witnessed on that road to attend Governor Matawalle’s defection rally.

Unguwar Boka and the area where the lawmaker was has been notorious for being dangerous, with bandits frequently intercepting motorists on the futua Zamfara road.

Kastina police in a statement issued through it’s social media thread indicates that the lawmaker was travelling to return his son back to school.

The 8 frontline local governments in Katsina state, all share borders with the rugu forest, the hideout of the strong bandit’s groups which also has a direct link with the dunburum forest in Zamfara state.