Police confirm kidnap of passenger by gunmen in Osun – The Nation Newspaper

Agency Reporter

The Police in Osun on Tuesday confirmed the kidnapping of a traveller in Ede town, near Imesi-Ile in Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo, said the victim was kidnapped by gunmen on Monday evening.

According to Opalola, the interstate bus which the victim boarded from Ekiti to Osun was forcefully stopped by the gunmen in Ede town, a border between Ekiti and Osun.

The PPRO said while other passengers in the bus had the opportunity to escape into the bush, the victim was unlucky and was kidnapped.

Opalola, however, said that the identity of the kidnapped person had yet to be known.

She said the police tactical team and local vigilantes were already on the trail of the kidnappers.

Opalola said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, had equally directed police tactical team to ensure the kidnappers were arrested.

(NAN)

