Home News Africa Police confirm kidnap of 8 person in Zaria, Kaduna state – bioreports
News Africa

Police confirm kidnap of 8 person in Zaria, Kaduna state – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
police-confirm-kidnap-of-8-person-in-zaria,-kaduna-state-–-bioreports
Police

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Sunday confirmed the kidnap of eight person at the  National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters, in  Zaria town of the state.

The Command’s  Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammed Jalige confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Jalige said, in the early hours of Sunday at about 1.30 am, suspected bandits in large number attacked a Divisional Police Headquarters, in Saye area of  Zaria .

“In  an attempt to overrun the officers  on duty, they met a stiff resistance as there  was heavy exchange of fire between the bandits and the police personnel on duty.

“Unfortunately as at the same period, some groups of bandits  were attacking the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters at same Saye, of which eight persons were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination,” he said.

He disclosed that 23 empty shells and three  live GPMG ammunitions, as well as 34 empty shells of 7.62x39mm ammunitions, were recovered from the scene.

He said efforts had been intensified to rescue the abducted persons. (NAN)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Gunmen kidnap staff and a baby from hospital...

Police to commence recruitment soon – IGP –...

Whereabouts Of Six #BuhariMustGo Protesters Arrested In Dunamis...

2023: El-Rufai opens up on contesting for Presidency,...

Surrender yourself to security agencies – Yoruba monarch...

Troops Trail Terrorists, Kill Several Insurgents And Recover...

Lawmakers to Lai Mohammed: our campaigns not sponsored...

BREAKING: Bandits Kidnap Bethel Baptist School Students In...

AfCFTA’ll not lead to dumping in Nigeria, says...

Court Orders Seizure Of Taraba State Vehicles Over...

Leave a Reply