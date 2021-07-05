Home Uncategorized Police bust gang supplying arms to kidnappers in Abuja
Police bust gang supplying arms to kidnappers in Abuja

by Bioreports
The Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested a gang of criminals who supply firearms and other logistics to kidnappers in Abuja.

The suspects arranged arms and ammunition for kidnappers operating around Bwari and Kwali axes.

A police officer told PRNigeria that they will soon be paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma.

The development came barely one month after the FCT command nabbed about a dozen kidnappers.

Enugu: 8 robbery suspects arrested, firearms, ammunition recovered

They were identified as the perpetrators of recent abductions in the nation’s capital.

The suspects terrorized the Tungan Maje community, a suburb, environs and other areas.

The criminals were nabbed during a three-day undercover operation by a Police crack team.

The multiple raids combed forests, hideouts, and uncovered monies paid as ransom by victims.

