Police bust gang supplying arms to kidnappers in Abuja

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested a gang of criminals who supply firearms and other logistics to kidnappers in Abuja.

The suspects arranged arms and ammunition for kidnappers operating around Bwari and Kwali axes.

A police officer told PRNigeria that they will soon be paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma.

The development came barely one month after the FCT command nabbed about a dozen kidnappers.

Enugu: 8 robbery suspects arrested, firearms, ammunition recovered

They were identified as the perpetrators of recent abductions in the nation’s capital.

The suspects terrorized the Tungan Maje community, a suburb, environs and other areas.

The criminals were nabbed during a three-day undercover operation by a Police crack team.

The multiple raids combed forests, hideouts, and uncovered monies paid as ransom by victims.