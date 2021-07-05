Police bust gang supplying arms to kidnappers in Abuja

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested a gang of criminals who supply firearms and other logistics to kidnappers in Abuja.
The suspects arranged arms and ammunition for kidnappers operating around Bwari and Kwali axes.
A police officer told PRNigeria that they will soon be paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma.
The development came barely one month after the FCT command nabbed about a dozen kidnappers.
They were identified as the perpetrators of recent abductions in the nation’s capital.
The suspects terrorized the Tungan Maje community, a suburb, environs and other areas.
The criminals were nabbed during a three-day undercover operation by a Police crack team.
The multiple raids combed forests, hideouts, and uncovered monies paid as ransom by victims.