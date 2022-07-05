Home NEWS Police bust armed robbery syndicate in Kano
NEWS

Police bust armed robbery syndicate in Kano

Police in Kano State have busted a syndicate of armed robbers terrorizing residents in the Kano metropolis.

The spokesman of the command, SP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement issued to bioreports.

He said this followed public outcry at Tishama Hotoro Quarters, Kano, on the activities of a syndicate that specialized in housebreaking and armed robbery.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, however, raised and instructed a team of Operation Puff Adder to arrest the culprits.

He explained that the team immediately swung into action and succeeded in arresting all the syndicate members.

They are 19-year-old Idris Mohammed, 24-year-old Nasiru Abdulhamid, 27-year-old Sunusi Ibrahim, and 25-year Bashir Yunusa all of Tishama, Hotoro Quarters Kano.

Dikko said the state Commissioner of Police has directed for discreet investigation, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

