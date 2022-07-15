police-arrests-robbery-suspects-in-ekiti,-recovers-arms,-others

Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command have arrested two armed robbery suspects from their hideout in the Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti and recovered arms and munitions from them.

A statement by the state PPRO, Sunday Abutu explained that the officers of the command swooped to action following credible intelligence received from detectives, arresting one Olusesan Segun a.k.a ALWAYS and Kareem Gbenga while others took to their heels.

According to the statement, items recovered from the suspects include: One(1) cut to size locally made single barrel gun, one(1) locally made pistol, Fifty- one (51) live cartridges, thirty-two (32) suspected stolen underwears, twenty (20) suspected stolen aluminium window frames, and eight(8) suspected stolen handsets.

Other items recovered include some wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp and wraps of powdery substance also suspected to be cocaine.

The suspects were said to have confessed to being armed robbers alongside those currently at large during interrogation.

They also confessed to peddling illicit drugs and are members of a secret cult, the supreme Eiye confraternity.

Abutu said those arrested will be arraigned accordingly while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.