Police arrests more suspects over Super TV CEO, Ataga’s murder

The Lagos state police command has revealed more suspects have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of Super TV CEO, Michael USifo Ataga.

The state commissioner police, Hakeem Odumosu made this known during a briefing and parade of over 1,000 suspects at the Command headquarters in Ikeja on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Odumosu the police has established a case of conspiracy in the murder of the billionaire, adding that he was drugged before he was killed.

Speaking further he noted that the 21-year-old UNILAG student, Chidinma Ojokwu is still a suspect, although he did not give details on the number of suspects arrested and their connection to the murder as he noted that divulging details of the other suspects might compromise the case.

“We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.” He said.

