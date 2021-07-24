police-arrests-29-year-old-suspected-thief,-recovers-arms,-ammunition-in-delta

A Police patrol team on routine stop and search duty has arrested a twenty-nine-year-old suspected thief, Efe Felix just as two others escaped into the bush in Ozoro community, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Police also recovered from the suspect, two (2) locally made cut to size guns with twelve (12) live cartridges concealed in a bag.

The patrol team had intercepted a blue tricycle with Reg. No. URM 826 QR but the driver refused to stop.

The Police gave them a hot chase and arrested the suspect as the other two fled into the bush.

The officers later recovered the above-mentioned items from the battery compartment of the tricycle during the search.

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali confirmed the report in a statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

The Police image maker noted that luck ran out of one of the escaped suspects who was trying to look for a way to get out of the town on a motorcycle.

According to him,”He was again intercepted by Dragon 27 and 28. The suspect, Ibrahim Salihu ‘m’ 28 years of age, opposite Mercy Land in Warri was arrested, and he confessed to be part of the gang that was earlier intercepted. Investigation is ongoing.”