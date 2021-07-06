Home NEWS Police arrest two suspected car thieves, recover Rev. Fr’s stolen vehicle in Delta
The Police Safer Highway 018 on stop and search duty at Alifikede boundary between Edo and Delta States have arrested two suspected car thieves, Tochukwu Obinakana and Mohammed Maduabuchi,17 years old with an ash colour Toyota Camry with Reg. No. RLU 04 MBB.

The suspects could not give a satisfactory account of themselves during interrogation.

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali disclosed this in a statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

The Police Image maker said, “They were arrested and taken to the station for further investigation where they later confessed that the said vehicle was snatched at gun point from a reverend father in Owerri.”

He noted that the vehicle was recovered from the suspects just as investigation is ongoing.

