Police arrest two suspected cable vandals in Lagos

News

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

SP Benjamin Hundeyin

The Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) says it arrested two suspects for vandalising telecommunication, electricity and generator cables at different locations in Lagos.

The suspects, identified as Akpan Fortune, 28, and Stanley Umebuane, 24, were respectively arrested at Ikeja and Ikoyi on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, Lagos police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspects were arrested and their tools used to commit the offence seized.

He added that Mr Akpan was arrested on Sunday morning while he was vandalising telecommunication and generator cables at Acme Crescent in Ikeja.

The spokesman said Mr Stanley was caught on the act when he was digging up “electricity cables with a shovel” in Ikoyi.

“Fortune was arrested in the morning on Acme Crescent, Agidingbi, Ikeja after accessing and vandalising telecommunication and generator cables in a substation in the area.

“Umebuane on his part was caught in the act by an RRS team on routine patrol on Sunday night at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, digging up electricity cables with a shovel.

“Recovered from them were a shovel and different types of vandalised cables,” Mr Hundeyin said.

He added that Olayinka Egbeyemi, commander of the RRS, transferred the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for “further investigation and prosecution”.

We have recently deactivated our website’s comment provider in favour of other channels of distribution and commentary. We encourage you to join the conversation on our stories via our Facebook, Twitter and other social media pages.

In an era of fake news and overcrowded media marketplace, the journalists at Peoples - aim to provide quality and practical information to help our readers stay ahead and better understand events around them. We focus on being the balanced source of true, stimulating and independent journalism.

- Ltd, Plot 1095, Umar Shuaibu Avenue, Utako, Abuja.

+234 805 888 8330.

–