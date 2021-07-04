police-arrest-two-students-for-threatening-to-kidnap-principal,-students

The Zamfara State Police Command has apprehended two secondary school students for allegedly threatening to kidnap a school principal.

Parading the suspects to newsmen at the command headquarters in Gusau, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Husaini Rabiu, explained that the command had received reports of the threat from authorities of the Federal Government College (FGC), Anka, and Dominican College, Gusau.

According to the commissioner, a letter in respect of the above subject matter was found close to the suggestion box of Dominican College, located in Gusau, saying that the letter contained a threat to kidnap the Principal of the school, Rev. Sister Chinyere and some students of the school.

“Receiving the complaint from the school’s management, the police detectives got into action and arrested one Donatus Ejeh, as the principal suspect,” he said.

The commissioner said that when the suspect was arrested and interrogated, it was discovered that he was an SS3 student of the school.

Rabi’u further said that the Principal of Federal Government College, Anka, had also reported to the Divisional Police Officer that an unknown person called her and demanded N3 million or otherwise kidnap some students of the college, stressing that when the officers received the complaint, police swung into action and arrested one suspect, Tukur Bashir from Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, all the suspects are under investigation before they would be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction.

Speaking further, the commissioner said the command also arrested 45 suspects over alleged criminal conspiracy, public disturbance and rioting and one locally fabricated gun, 37 motorcycles, one vehicle, six Jerry Cans of petroleum and one bicycle were recovered from them.