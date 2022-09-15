Home ENTERTAINMENT Police Arrest Two Men Who Possessed Human Head
ENTERTAINMENT

Police Arrest Two Men Who Possessed Human Head

by News
6 views
Police Arrest Two Men Who Possessed Human Head

We have chanced upon a report that confirmed the arrest of two men by the Ghana Police Service.They were arrested on Monday, July 11 and per what we gathered, they were in possession of a “fresh” male human head.

These two personalities are suspected to be ritual killers and their arrested came at Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana.

In a report by Ghana News Agency (GNA), these two persons were arrested by the police after the car they were in had a crash and upon their arrest, they were taken to the Weija District Command.

The report quoted a police source who stated that one of the suspects was a Taxi Driver and additionally, it was revealed that one of the suspects fled as soon as the police opened the vehicle and saw the human head.

Source: www.-

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“No Divorce Until 10 Years After Marriage” –...

Women Supporting Women: OAP Moet Abebe Writes About...

Actress Kate Henshaw Questions How Nigerians Are Coping...

No Serious Man Would Prefare A Woman With...

Serwaa Amihere Laments Over How Hard It Is...

“If You Call Me For Interview And I...

Shatta Bandle Loses His Cool As He Publicly...

UPDATE: FDA Clears Marwako, Orders Reopen Of East...

There Will Be No Freedom Of Speech If...

It Doesn’t Make Sense – MzVee Punches Hard...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.