Police Arrest Two Men Who Possessed Human Head

We have chanced upon a report that confirmed the arrest of two men by the Ghana Police Service.They were arrested on Monday, July 11 and per what we gathered, they were in possession of a “fresh” male human head.

These two personalities are suspected to be ritual killers and their arrested came at Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana.

In a report by Ghana News Agency (GNA), these two persons were arrested by the police after the car they were in had a crash and upon their arrest, they were taken to the Weija District Command.

The report quoted a police source who stated that one of the suspects was a Taxi Driver and additionally, it was revealed that one of the suspects fled as soon as the police opened the vehicle and saw the human head.

