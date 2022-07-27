police-arrest-two-for-snatching-car-weeks-after-leaving-lagos-prison

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two car snatchers along Egbeda Road.

They were apprehended shortly after seizing a Toyota Corolla 2000 model with registration number LND-664-GF.

Abiodun Nurudeen (36) and Anthony Richard (45) were released on May 5 and June 5 from the Ikoyi correctional facility.

The suspects were caught following a tip-off from members of the public, Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said.

The Public Relations Officer noted that the vehicle was snatched around Lekki.

The police urged the owner of the vehicle to come forward with proof of ownership to claim.

The robbery gang members would be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.

Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi assured that the command will continue to do everything operationally possible to protect residents.