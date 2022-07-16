police-arrest-tinubu-convoy-attackers-in-lagos,-identity-sponsors

The police in Lagos have arrested eight members of cult groups over the attack on the convoy of ex-Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu.

The incident occurred after the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer returned to the state from Abuja after the presidential primary.

The June 19 ambush suspects confessed they were recruited by different gang leaders based in Lagos Island.

One of them, Ramon Aniseoju, said they were directed to stop the motorcade from getting to its final destination.

“We were paid to prevent those on the convoy from getting to the palace of the Oba of Lagos and to disperse them”, he revealed.

The suspects were arrested from their multiple hideouts on the Lagos Island by detectives attached to Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 (Lagos and Ogun), Bode Adeleke announced their arrest.

At the weekend, the AIG disclosed that operatives were on the trail of the mastermind.

Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu said those in custody were “sponsored by someone who we wouldn’t mention his name”.

“They also belong to various cult fraternities. Investigations are still ongoing and we would get back to the press as soon as we have the principal suspect in our net”, the PRO added.