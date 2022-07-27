police-arrest-taxi-driver-10-months-after-assaulting-frsc-officer

The police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos State have arrested a taxi driver who assaulted a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer.

A statement by Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi said the incident occurred Sept. 28, 2021.

Agboola Alabi was declared wanted after Marshal FW Igwe sustained injuries on Wempco Road, near Sunday Market in Ogba.

Alabi was arrested on July 25 on Ketu-Ikorodu road near Owode-Onirin, 10 months after absconding.

Lagos FRSC Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide was quoted saying the offender was handed over to the police Area G office in Ogba.

His vehicle, a Volvo wagon with registration number DE 179 MUS, has been impounded for legal action.

Ogungbemide commended the police for the diligence shown in securing the offender’s arrest.

“The arrest is an indication that more than ever before, security agencies in the State are determined to collaborate to ensure that no criminal-minded person escapes the law”, he said.

The commander assured the intelligence community that the FRSC would continue to collaborate and share information.