police-arrest-suspected-human-parts-traders-who-exhume,-sell-corpses-in-ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested five suspects for allegedly exhuming corpses at a church cemetery in Ondo town, Ondo State.

The state’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Akure the State capital.

According to him, the five suspects include, Opeyemi Odetola, Lanre Akintola, Clement Adesanoye, Alowonle Kehinde and Jubril Jimoh.

The PPRO who revealed that the suspects were nabbed on Saturday while on the crime, said they sell parts of the corpses after exhuming them.

bioreports gathered that a patrol team led by one lnspector Ayo, attached to Safer Highway Patrol, intercepted the suspects while on a motorcycle with a big sack containing human parts from Ondo to the neighbouring Ifetedo town in Osun State, and arrested them.

The police spokesman noted that the suspects have confessed to committing the crime, adding that “Investigation has commenced into the matter.”