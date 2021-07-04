Police arrest suspected cultists who allegedly killed German in Delta – The Nation Newspaper

By Polycarp Orosevwotu, Ughelli and Elo Edremoda, Warri

Delta State Police Command, yesterday paraded two suspected cultists alleged to have murdered one German Enameg (alias Believe), on Friday, 25th of June at Iwhrekpokpo, Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area of Delta state.

The two suspects, Timothy Ononeme and Junior Ogboso, were said to have been arrested by combined team of police and vigilante group attached to the Ughelli Area Command after a raid at the suspects’ hideouts in Ughelli.

suspects, Timothy Ononeme, 35, who claimed to be the leader of the supreme Vikings confraternity in Ughelli had made some useful statements and also added that the death of late German emanated from their leadership tussle.

Meanwhile, men of the Delta State Police Command have also rescued a kidnapped victim, arresting one kidnap suspect in the process. It was learnt that one of the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, said the victim, one Tayo Badamasi, was kidnapped on the 6th of June at Felix Ibru Street, Osubi by a gang of kidnappers, but was abandoned at Cemetery Road, Warri after a hot chase by combined team from Warri and Agbarho Divisions.

He said the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP T Y Mahmud’s Division’s Rapid Response team, through high tech Intelligence, trailed the kidnappers to a mechanic workshop, where one of the suspects, Godspower Omosomuofa from Otokutu community was arrested where he went to repair their operational vehicle.

The suspect was arrested with black Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. YEN 346 LA used by the hoodlums in perpetuating their nefarious activities and that their victim has identified both the suspect and also the vehicle used in kidnapping him.

