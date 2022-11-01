Police arrest suspected child trafficker after rescue from Lagos mob

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

SP Benjamin Hundeyin

Police in Lagos State have arrested a 22-year-old man, Ayomide Fawehinmi, for alleged child trafficking.

The Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday, said officers rescued the suspect from a mob in the Empire Area of Surulere.

Mr Hundeyin said police operatives attached to Surulere Division responded to a distress call from the area and rescued the man, alleged to have lured a 15-year-old boy.

The spokesman said preliminary investigations revealed that the boy was at his mother’s shop when the suspect attempted to take him to an unknown destination.

The suspect was, however, accosted by a neighbour who raised the alarm.

“The suspect had already dispossessed the boy of an Itel Android phone to cut off communication with his mother.

“While the boy has been rescued unhurt and the phone recovered, an investigation is ongoing to establish the full extent of the suspect’s culpability.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court depending on the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin said the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Abiodun Alabi, commended residents of the area for promptly alerting the police.

He, however, warned public members to desist from jungle justice, “as it is a crime”.

