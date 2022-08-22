police-arrest-six-suspects-as-apc-chieftain-goes-missing-in-osun

The Osun State Police Command said it has arrested eight suspects in connection with the attack on a missing chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alli Kazeem, in Apomu, Isokan Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Kazeem, who is the chairman of the National Union of Road Workers (NURTW), was whisked away by his assailants around 9:50 pm Saturday after he was macheted.

The Public Relations Officer of Osun Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Opalola said the chairman of the NURTW was whisked away by an unknown person from his motor park at Apomu with a Toyota Corolla with registration number APM 203 AA and was traced to the Oke-Afa area where he was macheted and taken away by the assailants.

“It was further gathered that the assailants came with an unregistered black Toyota Corolla Car,” Opalola added.

“While a tactical team, local hunters and natives have been mobilised to comb the surrounding bush to rescue the victim, presently, eight suspects have been arrested in connection to the case.”